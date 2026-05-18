2026 KTM 390 Adventure (349cc) review: How a smaller engine saved Rs 62,000 in tax

Smarter, cheaper, still wild: Does this powerful machine feel powerful even with a smaller, 349-cc engine?

Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen.

While the pronunciation of its full form is difficult, KTM has made the 2026 390 Adventure easier to own. By downsizing the engine from 399 cc to 349 cc, the bike now attracts lower GST of 18% (GST is 40% for bikes bigger than 350 cc), and costs just Rs 2.81 lakh. But has it lost its performance and aura? I tested it on Delhi roads.

Is the design different?

No, almost every design aspect has been retained – even the name is the same. It retains the core chassis, suspension, and the full electronics suite – including traction control, ride modes, and a quickshifter.

Has the ride changed?

Riding through Delhi’s mix of smooth roads and broken patches, the 349-cc engine felt like a reengineered sweet spot. The output has dipped slightly to 41.5 PS and 33.5 Nm (down from 46 PS/39 Nm), but the result is a more linear and usable performance. On the smooth tarmac of the DND Flyway, it felt refined; once I hit the broken patches of Vasant Kunj, the bike remained surprisingly comfortable.

It belongs off the road

It shines where the road ends. Despite smaller displacement, it retains its upright ergonomics and strong ground clearance. Standing on the pegs through a muddy construction bypass in Delhi, the bike felt nimble. It’s also easy to flick around obstacles, and the 349-cc torque delivery is manageable.

Should you buy it?

If you find the OG KTM (399 cc) difficult to tame, this 2026 model is for you. It’s a versatile machine that can handle the daily commute with ease and also transform into a rugged explorer on the weekends. With lower tax, you’re getting almost similar riding capability for a lot less money.

What about bigger 390?

Good news is that 399-cc models has been retained, and there are three variants.

KTM 390 Adventure X: Priced Rs 3.43 lakh with a Rs 62,000 premium, the X variant adds the larger 399-cc engine for effortless highway cruising while retaining road-biased alloy wheels and full electronic aids.

KTM 390 Adventure R: Costing Rs 3.78 lakh, the R commands a Rs 97,000 premium for hardcore rally specifications, adding long travel 230-mm suspension, massive 272-mm ground clearance, tube-type dirt wheels, and electronic Rally Mode.

KTM 390 Adventure S: Retailing at Rs 3.97 lakh, the premium S variant demands a massive Rs 1.16 lakh jump to deliver premium dual-sport capability, adding fully adjustable WP suspension and tubeless spoked wheels.