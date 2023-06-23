2024 Royal Enfield Classic 650 spied on test: India launch next year?

The all-new Royal Enfield Classic 650 has been spotted on test for the first time ever. It is expected to be launched in India next year and will be the company’s fourth 650cc model.

Royal Enfield is gearing up for a product onslaught in the coming months. The company is planning to launch several motorcycles across different segments. It’s no secret that RE is working on several models based on its 650cc platform and now a test mule of the Classic 650 has been spotted for the first time ever. The all-new Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to make its debut next year.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: What to expect?

The upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 takes design inspiration from the Classic 350 currently on sale in India. However, there are some welcome additions such as the inclusion of a new LED headlight just like RE’s other 650cc models. It sports conventional telescopic front forks, spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear, wire-spoke wheels and disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be the same 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that also does duty in the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and the Super Meteor 650. This motor churns out 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Launch and price

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 currently seems to be in the initial road testing phase and the production-spec motorcycle might be launched in India next year. In terms of pricing, it is expected to be priced around the Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom, mark and won’t have any major direct rivals in India.

