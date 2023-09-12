2024 KTM 390 Duke Vs Triumph Speed 400: Specs, features, price comparison

2024 KTM 390 Duke and Triumph Speed 400 are closely specced to each other, however, there are key differences between the two models.

KTM launched the new generation 390 Duke yesterday after unveiling it globally last month. It goes up against the Triumph Speed 400 launched earlier this year. Interestingly, both these European motorcycles are made in India by the same company– Bajaj Auto. Let us look at how both these street motorcycles fare against each other.

KTM 390 Duke Vs Triumph Speed 400: Dimensions

Both motorcycles are very compact and suitable for riders for all shapes and sizes. The Triumph is narrower and shorter than the KTM but offers a longer wheelbase of 1377 mm as compared to 1357 mm offered by the latter.

Dimensions KTM 390 Duke Triumph Speed 400 Length 2072 mm NA Width 831 mm 814 mm Height 1109 mm 1084 mm Wheelbase 1357 mm 1377 mm Ground clearance 151 mm NA Seat height 800 mm 790 mm Fuel tank capacity 11 litres 13 litres Kerb weight 168.3 kg 176 kg

Also, the seat height of Speed 400 is slightly more accessible at 790mm but the British-Indian model offers a larger 13-litre fuel tank as compared to its Indo-Austrian counterpart. The Duke 390 is significantly lighter than Speed 400 at 168.3 kg as compared to 176 kg of the latter.

KTM 390 Duke Vs Triumph Speed 400: Features & hardware

Both motorcycles offer common features like all-LED lighting, USB charging port, and traction control. However, the 390 Duke outclasses Speed 400 in this department by offering features like a bi-directional quickshifter, Bluetooth connectivity, in-built navigation, and a host of electronic aids such as Launch Control mode, lean-sensitive ABS, and three ride modes – Rain, Street, and Track.

Further, the KTM offers a fully-digital TFT instrument display over the semi-digital console of Triumph with an LCD unit. The Duke also offers more premium hardware in terms of fully-adjustable front and rear suspension units from WP Apex. When it comes to braking, Duke offers slightly larger 320mm front and 240mm rear discs as compared to 300mm front and 230mm rear discs offered in Speed 400.

2024 KTM Duke instrument console

KTM 390 Duke Vs Triumph Speed 400: Engine specs

Both motorcycles are powered by a liquid-cooled motor with a similar displacement but in terms of output, KTM Duke 390 is clearly ahead with almost 6 bhp and 1.5 Nm torque more than Triumph Speed 400. This is due to a very different characteristic of both the engines– the KTM offering more performance at a higher rpm while the Triumph offering a strong mid-range.

Engine Specs KTM 390 Duke Triumph Speed 400 Displacement 399cc, single-cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC 398.15cc, Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder Power 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm Torque 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Clutch Assist And Slipper Clutch Assist And Slipper Clutch

KTM 390 Duke Vs Triumph Speed 400: Price

Both motorcycles are offered in a single fully-loaded variant, however, the price difference between the two models are significant. While the 390 Duke is priced at Rs 3.10 lakh, Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). This translates to a price difference of Rs 77,000, although, Duke 390 offers more features and performance than Speed 400.