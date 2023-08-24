2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Triumph Speed 400: Spec comparison

New KTM 390 Duke vs Triumph Speed 400 comparison — which of the two motorcycles should you buy? We help you choose.

The 400cc motorcycle segment in India is getting more interesting by the day. Harley-Davidson recently launched the X440 at an unbelievable price, and Triumph and Bajaj soon followed with the jaw-dropping pricing of the Speed 400. Now, KTM has upped it with the 2024 390 Duke.

The 390 Duke is no match when it comes to pricing, however, for those looking for performance, the KTM has given the 390 Duke major updates, including tweaking the engine, new electronics, and a host of other features. Let’s take a look at the 2024 KTM 390 Duke and see how it stacks up against the Triumph Speed 400 in terms of specifications.

2024 KTM 390 Duke specifications

Beginning with the new 390 Duke, the motorcycle has undergone a radical change cosmetically and mechanically, while keeping its street fighter essence. KTM has increased the displacement to 399cc by increasing the stroke of the cylinder and tweaking other internal components.

This change has helped the 390 Duke gain a bit of power and torque. The 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine now makes 44bhp and 39Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The engine, along with three ride modes – Rain, Street, and Track – and a host of electronics such as the new Launch Control mode, lean-sensitive ABS, adjustable front suspension, offset rear shock and updated brakes ensure maximum fun, which the Duke was always known for.

Triumph Speed 400

The Triumph Speed 400 is a completely new motorcycle, designed ground up by Triumph and Bajaj. Although sporty, it retains a slight retro look and is on the other side of the spectrum when compared to the 390 Duke in terms of design.

The Speed 400 gets a 398cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The baby Triumph does not get a quickshifter, however, it does get non-adjustable USD forks, traction control, dual-channel ABS, alloy wheels, and sporty performance, although not as brutal as the 390 Duke.

New KTM 390 Duke vs Triumph Speed 400 – Which one should you pick?

Both motorcycles take a completely different approach when it comes to performance, as the Duke is more brutal and sharp, while the Triumph Speed 400 is mellow in the way it builds power. Both motorcycles are built to the highest standards and one cannot go wrong with either.

However, before deciding, there are two aspects you need to consider — price and the type of performance. The Triumph is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, making it much more affordable than the current-gen Duke. The 2024 390 Duke is expected to cost over Rs 3 lakh when launched. So this needs to be considered. However, if cost is not a hurdle and performance is in your mind, the new 390 Duke is the pick.