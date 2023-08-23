2024 KTM 390 Duke breaks cover with updated styling, electronics, and a bigger engine. Here’s all you need to know.

After numerous spy shots, KTM has unveiled the new 390 Duke and every little detail is interesting. For starters, it gets a new design, a bigger engine, updated features, new electronics, and a lot of tweaks done to the platform. Let’s look at the new KTM 390 Duke in detail.

Also, KTM did unveil the 390’s siblings, the 125 Duke and the 250 Duke with updated styling, however, the 390 Duke gets the major changes, while also being extensive. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 KTM 390 Duke.

2024 KTM 390 Duke: Platform and design

The new 390 Duke receives major tweaks to its chassis. While KTM still uses a trellis frame, the subframe is now a die-cast aluminium sub-frame similar to the larger 790 Duke and the 890 Duke. The swingarm is also changed to an aluminium unit that houses the rear shock on the right side of the motorcycle, which leaves room for a larger airbox and the catalytic converter.

Speaking about the design itself, the new 390 Duke looks sharper, with tank shrouds that extend beyond the forks, while the headlight is a redesigned unit that gets unique DRLs. The exhaust has been redesigned as well, and the motorcycle gets an underbelly exhaust.

Also Read TVS Apache 310R teased

2024 KTM 390 Duke: Equipment and features

In terms of equipment, the new 390 Duke retains the USD front fork and the rear monoshock, however, the front gets open cartridge units that are adjustable now. The rear shock is also adjustable and sits offset towards the right. The wheels are lighter and the front brake is now mounted on the wheel instead of the hub, similar to the RC390.

The 390 Duke’s instrumentation also sees an upgrade with a new 5-inch TFT display with redesigned graphics. The motorcycle gets Rain, Street and Track modes, while the Track mode gets launch control – a new inclusion – that allows the motorcycle to get up to 7,000rpm before being launched.

Other features include the Super Moto ABS mode, bi-directional quickshifter, lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, disc brakes at both ends, 17-inch wheels, four-piston front brake calliper and a dual-piston rear amongst others.

Also Read Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition launched in India

2024 KTM 390 Duke: Engine specifications

KTM has tweaked the displacement by increasing the stroke of the cylinder, which has helped in a slight bump in power and torque. The new 399cc engine makes 44bhp and 39Nm of torque, 1bhp and 2Nm more than the previous model. The engine continues to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM has not revealed any acceleration figures, however, what is noteworthy is that the new Duke’s engine has the same bore and stroke as the Triumph Speed 400, however, apart from that, the engines are completely different as visible with the engine cases and the side the chain is on.

2024 KTM 390 Duke: India launch

While all the updates seem interesting, we are unsure if KTM will offer adjustable forks for the Indian market, however, it seems likely as the 390 Adventure gets this feature, albeit with different settings. The KTM 390 Duke is currently priced at Rs 2.97 lakh ex-showroom, and with the launch of the updated model in a few months, expect the prices to go up.

When launched, the KTM 390 Duke will compete with the Triumph Speed 400, BMW G310 R, the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310, and other motorcycles in the segment.