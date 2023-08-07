scorecardresearch

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs 7.16 lakh; is now OBD2 compliant

Kawasaki Ninja 650 rivals other 650cc sports bikes like Honda CBR 650R and CF Moto 650 GT.

Written by Arun Prakash
Kawasaki Ninja 650
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki has launched the updated Ninja 650 in India at a price of Rs 7.16 lakh, making it slightly more expensive than the outgoing model which was priced at Rs 7.12 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) . The latest iteration of the mid-displacement sports bike now conforms to the latest emission standards with OBD2 compliance.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Design

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 remains visually unchanged and carries forward the same design from its predecessor. This includes a fully-faired styling, twin-pod LED headlamps up front, a windshield above the front apron, a step-up seat with a floating tail section, and an underbelly exhaust. It continues to be offered in a single Lime Green paint scheme with Kawasaki Racing Team graphics.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Features

Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes equipped with features like a colour TFT instrument display, LED headlights and taillights, traction control system, and smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology application.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Hardware, Engine specs

Ninja 650 sits on a trellis frame that is suspended on 41mm telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends accompanied by dual-channel ABS. The bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 120/70-section front and 160/60-section rear tubeless tyres.

Powering the Ninja 650 is the same  649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that is now E20 compliant. This engine kicks out 67.3bhp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,700rpm. Power is sent to rear wheels by a 6-speed transmission via a chain drive.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 16:50 IST
