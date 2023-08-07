Kawasaki Ninja 650 rivals other 650cc sports bikes like Honda CBR 650R and CF Moto 650 GT.

Kawasaki has launched the updated Ninja 650 in India at a price of Rs 7.16 lakh, making it slightly more expensive than the outgoing model which was priced at Rs 7.12 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) . The latest iteration of the mid-displacement sports bike now conforms to the latest emission standards with OBD2 compliance.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Design

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 remains visually unchanged and carries forward the same design from its predecessor. This includes a fully-faired styling, twin-pod LED headlamps up front, a windshield above the front apron, a step-up seat with a floating tail section, and an underbelly exhaust. It continues to be offered in a single Lime Green paint scheme with Kawasaki Racing Team graphics.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Features

Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes equipped with features like a colour TFT instrument display, LED headlights and taillights, traction control system, and smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology application.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Hardware, Engine specs

Ninja 650 sits on a trellis frame that is suspended on 41mm telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends accompanied by dual-channel ABS. The bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 120/70-section front and 160/60-section rear tubeless tyres.

Powering the Ninja 650 is the same 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that is now E20 compliant. This engine kicks out 67.3bhp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,700rpm. Power is sent to rear wheels by a 6-speed transmission via a chain drive.