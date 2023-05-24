2024 Ducati Monster family gets Iceberg White livery

Ducati adds a new paint scheme for both Monster and Monster+ variants.

Ducati has updated the 2024 Monster range with a new Iceberg White colour. The naked motorcycle is currently available in its signature Ducati Red colour with black alloy wheels and Aviator Grey with red rims. The roadster is available in three trims — Monster, Monster+ and Monster SP. The new colour option should make its way to India soon.

2024 Ducati Monster Iceberg White: What is it?

The new Monster White Iceberg trim sports a red saddle while the Monster+ version comes with a white coloured front cowl and a red passenger seat cover. Both versions come with all-black alloy rims come with red tags.

Currently in India, Ducati offers two versions, the Monster and Monster SP starting from Rs 12.95 lakh and Rs 15.95 lakh ex-showroom respectively.

In terms of design, the Monster sticks to its roots and boasts a curved shaped muscular fuel tank, a clean contemporary design with a circular full LED headlight and LED DRL. The Monster comes with its signature curved twin exhausts.

2024 Ducati Monster Iceberg White: Engine and Features

The Monster nameplate is known for being lightweight and its handling prowess thanks to the aluminium front frame. It is powered by the 937cc Testastretta L-twin with an output of 110bhp at 9,250rpm and 93Nm at 6,500rpm. It gets a 6-speed gearbox. The Monster has three ride modes — Sport, Road and Wet.

Moving on to electronics, the Monster comes standard with ABS Cornering, Traction Control, Wheelie Control and a quick shifter. It also is equipped with a 4.3-inch colour display screen and handlebar controls for convenience.

