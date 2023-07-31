2024 BMW G 310 RR and G 310 R to be launched in India soon

BMW has teased the 2024 G 310 RR and the G 310 R, hinting at new colour options. India launch is expected soon.

German motorcycle maker BMW is gearing up to launch the updated version of the G 310 R and the G 310 RR motorcycles in India soon. The motorcycles are expected to get updated colour schemes, going by the teasers BMW shared on its social platforms.

What is unknown, however, is whether the new paint schemes teased by BMW will be limited colour options or not, since the motorcycles saw an update in 2022. Currently, the BMW G 310 RR is offered in two colour schemes — Black and a tri-colour combination of white, red and blue, while the G 310 R is offered in three colour options — red, black, and the iconic BMW tri-colour.

Apart from the colour options, they will retain their mechanicals, including the 313cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 34bhp and 28Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. BMW could introduce an electronics package, however, this will also mean a significant bump in price bringing it closer to the KTM 390 Duke.

The 2024 model of the BMW G 310 RR and the G 310 R is expected to get a slight hike in price regardless of other updates and will compete with the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR310, and other motorcycles in the segment.