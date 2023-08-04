scorecardresearch

2024 BMW G 310 motorcycle range gets new colours: Priced from Rs 2.85 lakh

The 2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR have been launched in India with new colour shades. Prices of these BMW motorcycles start at Rs 2.85 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2024 BMW G 310 range
BMW's G 310 series motorcycles are developed in collaboration with TVS Motor Company

BMW Motorrad India has introduced the updated G 310 motorcycle range. The 2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR have been launched with new colour shades. Bookings for the same are open and one can reserve them by visiting their nearest BMW Motorrad dealership. The model-wise prices of these BMW motorcycles are mentioned in the table below.   

bmw g 310 r

2024 BMW G 310 range: Model-wise prices

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
BMW G 310 RRs 2.85 lakh
BMW G 310 GSRs 3.25 lakh
BMW G 310 RRRs 3.00 lakh

The 2024 BMW G 310 R has been launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh, the G 310 GS retails at Rs 3.25 lakh and the G 310 RR is priced at Rs 3 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These motorcycles will directly rival KTM’s 390 Duke, 390 Adventure, RC390, Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RR 310 and others.     

Also Read
bmw g 310 rr

2024 BMW G 310 range: What’s new?

BMW’s updated G 310 range gets new colour shades. The G 310 R is now available in new Style Sport (Racing Blue Metallic with Polar White) and Style Passion (Granite Grey Metallic) paint schemes. BMW G 310 GS ADV is offered in a new Style Rallye paintwork finished in Racing Red. The fully-faired G 310 RR gets a new Cosmic Black 2 colour shade. 

bmw g 310 gs

2024 BMW G 310 range: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the 2024 BMW G 310 range remains unchanged. Powering these Beamers is a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 33.5 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, all three motorcycles are tweaked differently and they develop peak performance in different rev ranges. 

