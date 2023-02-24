2023 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid: 5 things to know

The Ray ZR 125 is now OBD-2 compliant and is available in new colour options.

Yamaha launched the 2023 Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, which comes with mechanical upgrades and new features. The 125cc engine is now greener and is second-generation on-board self-diagnostic (OBD-2) and E20-fuel compliant. Following are the five things that you should know about the 2023 Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid.

2023 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid: Engine

Yamaha has updated the 125cc engine that meets the new OBD-2 or RDE norms which will come into effect on April 1, 2023. What this means is that with the help of a sensor, the powertrain’s performance and health can be tracked in real time. Therefore, it emits a reduced amount of emissions without compromising performance.

The Ray ZR continues to be powered by the 8bhp 125cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that has a torque output of 10.3Nm.

2023 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid: Features

The Ray ZR 125 only weighs 99kg, has 21 litres under seat storage and a 5.2-litre fuel tank.

The Ray ZR is called a hybrid because it comes standard with a Stop & Start system that cuts the power from the engine when the scooter is at a standstill and idling. Hence, this technology reduces the consumption of fuel. With a simple twist of the throttle, the Ray ZR 125’s engine re-starts.

The Ray ZR 125 is equipped with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System, which keeps the engine very quiet. Both SMG and Intelligent Power Assist work in tandem to produce additional power from the electric motor at start-stop or slow-moving traffic or riding uphill.

Keeping safety in mind, the Ray ZR range gets a side-stand cut-off feature that kills the powertrain when the side-stand is engaged. The scooter is also equipped with Unified Braking System (UBS) which provides better stopping. The concept is simple and effective. When the rear brakes are applied, the front brakes automatically activate, ensuring improved braking control.

2023 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid: Connected tech

The Ray ZR 125 comes with connected technology via the Bluetooth-enabled Y-Connect App. Once the smartphone is in sync with the scooter then the instrument cluster reads phone notifications like calls, SMS and email alerts, phone battery display and app connectivity status. Apart from this, the Y-Connect App displays smart features like a fuel consumption tracker, maintenance alerts, last parking location, malfunction notifications etc.

2023 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid: Hardware

The Ray ZR 125 only weighs 99kg, has 21 litres under seat storage and a 5.2-litre fuel tank. With an accessible seat height of 785mm, the Yamaha scooter has a ground clearance of 145mm. The Ray ZR 125 gets front telescopic forks and a rear mono-shock. In terms of front brakes, the scooter is available with either a 190mm disc or a 190mm drum. The front tyre is 90/90 12 inches while the rear is 110/90 10 inches in size.

2023 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid: Price and variants

The Ray ZR 125 is available in two versions, the standard and Street Rally. Below is the complete price list of the Ray ZR 125. The standard drum version is available in three colours — Cyan Blue, Metallic Black and Matte Red, while the disc variants offer two additional colours, Racing Blue and Dark Matte Blue. The Ray ZR Rally Street Rally comes standard with a front disc brake and is available in three paint schemes — Matte Copper, Matte Black and Light Grey Vermillion.

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) RayZR Drum (Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, and Matte Red) Rs 82,730 RayZR Disc (Cyan Blue, Matte Red, and Metallic Black) Rs 88,530 RayZR Disc (Racing Blue and Dark Matte Blue) Rs 89,530 Ray ZR Street Rally (Matte Copper) Rs 92,530 Ray ZR Street Rally (Matte Black and Light Grey Vermillion) Rs 93,530