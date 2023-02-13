2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT15 and FZ-X launched, all get traction control

2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT15 and FZ-X bike prices hiked up by Rs 1,000-4,000 due to the update.

Yamaha has launched latest versions of the R15M, MT-15 v2.0 in India. These motorcycles now comply with the stricter OBD-2 norms coming into effect on March 31, 2023. All Yamaha two-wheelers sold in India will also be compatible with E20 fuel which constitutes to 20 percent ethanol mixed with petrol by the end of 2023. The company has also introduced the FZS-FI V4 deluxe at Rs.1.27 lakh.

2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT15, FZ-X and FZS-Fi V4 Price list

Models Price, ex-showroom Delhi New colour FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe Rs. 1,27,400 – FZ-X Rs. 1,36,900 Matte blue R15M Rs. 1,93,900 – R15V4 Rs. 1,81,900 Black (IDark Knight) MT 15 V2 Deluxe Rs. 1,68, 400 Metallic black

The Yamaha MT-15 v2.0 is now priced at Rs 1.68 lakh, more expensive by Rs 2,000-4,000 than the outgoing model. The range-topping R15M now carries a price tag of Rs 1.94 lakh, Rs 1,000 more than before. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Yamaha FZ-X, MT-15 v2.0, R15M and FZS-FI V4 deluxe: New and old

The Yamaha R15V4, Dark Knight edition is priced at Rs. 1,81,900, ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Yamaha R15M, which now gets a colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and is capable of displaying a lap timer. The MT-15 v2.0 now sports dual-channel ABS while the FZ-X gets golden alloys as standard. It also gets LED flashers and a new colour scheme – Matte blue

The new FZS-FI V4 features a redesigned LED headlight flanked by LED Daytime Running Lamps. Both the FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe and the FZ-X models get a single-channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake.