2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT 15, FZ-X launch today: Watch LIVE here

The new 2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT 15 and FZ-X will be launched in India today and you can watch its live stream here. These motorcycles will get updated engines and new features.

Yamaha Motor India will introduce the updated versions of its best-selling 150cc motorcycles today. The company will launch the new R15 V4, MT 15 and FZ-X. These motorcycles will now be OBD 2-compliant and get several new features for the calendar year 2023. The prices of Yamaha’s MY2023 range will be revealed today at 11:30 AM and you can watch its LIVE launch here.

2023 Yamaha R15, MT 15, FZ-X: Watch LIVE launch here

Yamaha will announce the prices of the new R15 V4, MT 15 and FZ-X this morning at 11:30 AM (IST). One can watch the live stream of its launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. We will also ride these tech-laden 150cc motorcycles this weekend in Jaipur. So, stay tuned for our first ride impressions.

Yamaha R15 V4’s new TFT dash (Image: K2K Motovlogs)

2023 Yamaha R15, MT 15, FZ-X: What to expect?

The 2023 Yamaha R15 V4 will get a new TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity while its current model gets an LCD instrument cluster. Yamaha MT 15 V2 and FZ-X will get a new dual-channel ABS variant and some new colour schemes. Also, all these motorcycles will now feature an Onboard Diagnostic Device (OBD) to comply with the BS6 emission norms in real-world riding conditions.

2023 Yamaha R15, MT 15, FZ-X: Price and rivals

Yamaha R15 V4 is currently priced from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 1.93 lakh, the MT 15 V2 retails from Rs 1.65 lakh to Rs 1.67 lakh and the FZ-X is priced at Rs 1.34 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. One can expect Yamaha’s MY23 range to charge a slight premium over the current prices. The company will soon update its remaining two-wheelers as well to comply with the latest emission norms.

