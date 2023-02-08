2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT 15, FZ-X India launch on February 13: Details

The new 2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT 15 and FZ-X will be launched in India on February 13. These motorcycles will comply with the BS6 phase-2 emission norms and get new features.

Yamaha Motor India will introduce a bunch of new two-wheelers on February 13, 2023. The company is expected to launch the updated R15 V4, MT 15 and FZ-X which will get several updates for the calendar year 2023. These motorcycles will now comply with the upcoming BS6 phase-2 emission norms and get some new hi-tech features as well.

2023 Yamaha R15, MT 15: What’s new?

The 2023 Yamaha R15 will get a new TFT dash with a Bluetooth connectivity system while the current model gets an LCD cluster. Yamaha’s MT 15 will get a new dual-channel ABS variant. Both motorcycles will be powered by an OBD 2-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

Yamaha R15 V4’s new TFT dash (Image: K2K Motovlogs)

2023 Yamaha FZ-X: What to expect?

The Yamaha FZ-X is likely to get a new variant with dual-channel ABS. Apart from this update, it will get new colour schemes and an OBD 2-compliant 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It’s worth noting that all vehicles will need to comply with BS6 phase-2 emission norms from April this year.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Yamaha MT 15 V2.0 Review:

2023 Yamaha R15, MT 15, FZ-X: Price in India

The Yamaha R15 is currently priced from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 1.93 lakh, the MT 15 retails from Rs 1.65 lakh to Rs 1.67 lakh and the FZ-X is priced at Rs 1.34 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming Yamaha MY23 range to charge a slight premium over the current prices.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ronaldo: From Ferraris to Bugattis, check out CR7’s fancy car collection

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.