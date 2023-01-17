2023 Yamaha FZ-X launch soon: Check design, features, specs and more

We take a look at the design, features, and specifications that this new Yamaha motorcycle is to get.

Yamaha is gearing up to introduce the 2023 Yamaha FZ-X in India, which will be the country’s first 150cc motorcycle to come with a dual channel ABS option. The new FZ-X was spied recently and will feature significant updates.

Here, we take a look at the features, specifications that this new Yamaha motorcycle is to get.

Yamaha 2023 FZ-X: Features and Design

The spy shots reveal that the new Yamaha FZ-X gets a circular headlamp with integrated DRLs and a projector unit. Along with the new headlamp, it is also going to feature a transparent, high windscreen. Further, it gets a Xpulse 200 dirt-bike inspired front fender.

The 2023 FZ-X is going to get a few cosmetic updates including the new golden-coloured alloys, ones that we have previously seen in FZS 25 and FZ F1. It is also expected to get a new colour, details of which are still to be revealed.

The main update this motorcycle is getting is an improved braking system with the introduction of the dual channel ABS.

Yamaha 2023 FZ-X: Specs

Mechanically, the new FZ-X is expected to remain unchanged, powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox, that churns out 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of peak torque.



The top speed of this motorcycle is governed at 115 kmph.

Yamaha 2023 FZ-X Price

At present, the FZ-X is available in three colours – Matt Copper, Metallic Blue, and Matt Black with a starting price of Rs 1.35 lakh.

The new FZ-X, which is expected to break cover in the coming weeks, is expected to get a price hike on the back of new features and could be launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.4 lakh.

