2023 Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Price, specs comparison

Yamaha Motor India recently introduced its updated 150cc motorcycles that are now compliant with OBD-2 norms and get some new features. One of them is the Yamaha FZ-S V4 which gets a new range-topping Deluxe variant and it has been launched at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Bajaj Pulsar P150 in a specification-based comparison.
Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Engine and gearbox
|Specification
|FZ-S V4
|Pulsar P150
|Engine
|149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|12.2 bhp
|14.3 bhp
|Torque
|13.3 Nm
|13.5 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
|5-speed
Powering the Yamaha FZ-S V4 is a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque. Bajaj Pulsar P150 gets a 149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.3 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. Both the motorcycles come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the FZ-S V4 also gets a traction control system, a segment-first feature.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!
Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Dimensions
|Specification
|FZ-S V4
|Pulsar P150
|Length
|2000 mm
|N.A.
|Width
|780 mm
|N.A.
|Height
|1080 mm
|N.A.
|Wheelbase
|1330 mm
|1352 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|165 mm
|Seat Height
|790 mm
|790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|136 kg
|140 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13 litres
|14 litres
Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Hardware and features
Yamaha FZ-S V4, as well as the Bajaj Pulsar P150, get telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS as standard. The Pulsar P150 also gets an option of a drum unit at the rear. In terms of features, the FZ-S V4 sports a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity while the P150 gets a semi-digital unit.
Watch Video | Bajaj Pulsar N160 Review:
Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Price and rivals
|Make and model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Yamaha FZ-S V4
|Rs 1.27 lakh
|Bajaj Pulsar P150
|Rs 1.17 lakh – Rs 1.20 lakh
The Yamaha FZ-S V4 is priced at Rs 1.27 lakh while the Bajaj Pulsar P150 retails from Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These motorcycles take on the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ-X, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Hero Xtreme 160 4V, etc.
Also Read: Upcoming Tata cars in India in 2023: Altroz Racer to updated Safari
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.