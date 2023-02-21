2023 Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Price, specs comparison

The new 2023 Yamaha FZ-S V4 has been recently launched at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Bajaj Pulsar P150 in a specification-based comparison.

Yamaha Motor India recently introduced its updated 150cc motorcycles that are now compliant with OBD-2 norms and get some new features. One of them is the Yamaha FZ-S V4 which gets a new range-topping Deluxe variant and it has been launched at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Bajaj Pulsar P150 in a specification-based comparison.

Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Engine and gearbox

Specification FZ-S V4 Pulsar P150 Engine 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 12.2 bhp 14.3 bhp Torque 13.3 Nm 13.5 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed

Powering the Yamaha FZ-S V4 is a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque. Bajaj Pulsar P150 gets a 149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.3 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. Both the motorcycles come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the FZ-S V4 also gets a traction control system, a segment-first feature.

Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Dimensions

Specification FZ-S V4 Pulsar P150 Length 2000 mm N.A. Width 780 mm N.A. Height 1080 mm N.A. Wheelbase 1330 mm 1352 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm 165 mm Seat Height 790 mm 790 mm Kerb Weight 136 kg 140 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres 14 litres

Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Hardware and features

Yamaha FZ-S V4, as well as the Bajaj Pulsar P150, get telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS as standard. The Pulsar P150 also gets an option of a drum unit at the rear. In terms of features, the FZ-S V4 sports a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity while the P150 gets a semi-digital unit.

Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Price and rivals

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Yamaha FZ-S V4 Rs 1.27 lakh Bajaj Pulsar P150 Rs 1.17 lakh – Rs 1.20 lakh

The Yamaha FZ-S V4 is priced at Rs 1.27 lakh while the Bajaj Pulsar P150 retails from Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These motorcycles take on the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ-X, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Hero Xtreme 160 4V, etc.

