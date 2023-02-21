scorecardresearch

2023 Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Price, specs comparison

The new 2023 Yamaha FZ-S V4 has been recently launched at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Bajaj Pulsar P150 in a specification-based comparison.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023 Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150
Yamaha FZ-S V4 is priced at Rs 1.27 lakh while the Bajaj Pulsar P150 retails from Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom

Yamaha Motor India recently introduced its updated 150cc motorcycles that are now compliant with OBD-2 norms and get some new features. One of them is the Yamaha FZ-S V4 which gets a new range-topping Deluxe variant and it has been launched at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Bajaj Pulsar P150 in a specification-based comparison. 

Yamaha FZ-S V4

Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationFZ-S V4Pulsar P150
Engine149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power12.2 bhp14.3 bhp
Torque13.3 Nm13.5 Nm
Gearbox5-speed5-speed

Powering the Yamaha FZ-S V4 is a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque. Bajaj Pulsar P150 gets a 149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.3 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. Both the motorcycles come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the FZ-S V4 also gets a traction control system, a segment-first feature. 

Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Dimensions 

SpecificationFZ-S V4Pulsar P150
Length2000 mmN.A.
Width780 mmN.A.
Height1080 mmN.A.
Wheelbase1330 mm1352 mm
Ground Clearance165 mm165 mm
Seat Height790 mm790 mm
Kerb Weight136 kg140 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity13 litres14 litres
yamaha fz-s features

Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Hardware and features

Yamaha FZ-S V4, as well as the Bajaj Pulsar P150, get telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS as standard. The Pulsar P150 also gets an option of a drum unit at the rear. In terms of features, the FZ-S V4 sports a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity while the P150 gets a semi-digital unit.  

Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Price and rivals 

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Yamaha FZ-S V4Rs 1.27 lakh
Bajaj Pulsar P150Rs 1.17 lakh – Rs 1.20 lakh

The Yamaha FZ-S V4 is priced at Rs 1.27 lakh while the Bajaj Pulsar P150 retails from Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These motorcycles take on the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ-X, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Hero Xtreme 160 4V, etc.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 14:20 IST