2023 Yamaha FZ-S FI V4: All you need to know

The new 2023 Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 has been launched in India at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
The Yamaha FZ-S V4 gets mechanical and cosmetic updates over its predecessor

Yamaha Motor India has launched the new FZ-S FI V4 at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom, for the top-spec Deluxe variant. It gets cosmetic enhancements, new features and minor mechanical updates over its predecessor. Here’s all you need to know about it. 

Yamaha FZ-S V4: What’s new?

The Yamaha FZ-S V4 gets cosmetic updates, including a new front fascia. It features an all-LED headlamp with LED DRL, new windscreen and chrome extensions on the fuel tank. The FZ-S V4 also gets an updated instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It is offered in three colour variants: Metallic Grey, Majesty Red and Metallic Black. 

Yamaha FZ-S V4: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Yamaha FZ-S V4 is a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it now gets a traction control system as well, a segment-first feature. Moreover, it features on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) system to comply with the upcoming BS6 phase-2 emission norms.

Yamaha FZ-S V4: Cycle parts 

The new Yamaha FZ-S V4 gets telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets a single-channel ABS as standard.  

Yamaha FZ-S V4: Price and rivals 

The new 2023 Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 Deluxe has been priced at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. This 150cc commuter motorcycle rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar P150, Hero Xtreme 160R, etc. 

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 18:40 IST