2023 Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR 125 launched: Priced from Rs 89,530

The new 2023 Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR 125 and the RayZR Street Rally have been launched in India. These scooters get new colour schemes, an updated engine and new features.

Yamaha Motor India has introduced its updated 125cc scooter line-up. The new 2023 Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR 125 and the RayZR Street Rally have been launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 89,530, ex-showroom. These scooters get new colour schemes, an updated engine and new features.

2023 Yamaha Fascino, RayZR 125 range: What’s new?

For the calendar year 2023, Yamaha has introduced new colour schemes for its 125cc scooter range. The Fascino and RayZR 125 are offered in a new Dark Matt Blue colour while the Ray ZR Street Rally will be available in new Matte Black & Light Grey Vermillion paint schemes. These scooters get a digital instrument cluster and now are compatible with Yamaha’s Bluetooth-enabled Y-connect app.

Also Read: Upcoming Creta-rival mid-size SUVs in India: Seltos facelift to updated Harrier

2023 Yamaha Fascino, RayZR 125 range: Engine

All these Yamaha scooters are powered by the same 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with a smart motor generator system. This powertrain is now OBD2 compliant and can even run on E20 fuel. It develops 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT.

2023 Yamaha Fascino, RayZR 125 range: Price

Model Colour Price (ex-showroom Delhi) RayZR 125 (Disc) Dark Matt Blue Rs 89,530 Fascino S 125 (Disc) Dark Matt Blue Rs 91,030 RayZR Street Rally (Disc) Light Grey Vermillion & Matte Black Rs 93,530

The top-spec 2023 Yamaha RayZR 125 has been priced at Rs 89,530, Fascino 125 will retail at Rs 91,030 and the RayZR Street Rally costs Rs 93,530, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Yamaha MT 15 V2.0 Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India, said, “Under the Call of the Blue brand campaign, it is our endeavour to offer an exceptional experience to our customers. The scooter segment is getting quite competitive in India and customers have much higher expectations from the brands. As a leading two-wheeler brand in India, our commitment goes beyond motorcycles and that’s what we have tried to deliver with the 2023 version of our 125cc Hybrid scooter range.”

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.