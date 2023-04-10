2023 Yamaha Aerox: 5 key things to know

2023 Yamaha Aerox launched in India and here are five important things to know about the Aerox, along with the list of updates it gets.

Aprilia kindled the sporty scooter segment in India, and soon, TVS followed with the NTorq, which quickly took over as the segment leader, However, Yamaha upped the game with the launch of the Aerox, which took the scooter segment to a whole new level.

Powered by a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, the Aerox stands out from the rest of the scooters in the segment, and for 2023, Yamaha gave it some important updates. Here are the top 5 things to know about the 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155.

Tech updates

One of the biggest updates for the 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 is in the tech department and the scooter now gets traction control — a first for any scooter in India. Alongside the single-channel ABS, the new traction control system will make the Aerox 155 much easier to ride, while also adding a safety blanket.

The next upgrade in the tech department in the updated Yamaha Aerox 155 is the inclusion of hazard lights, which is an important feature on two-wheelers.

Engine specifications

Yamaha has retained the 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine from the outgoing model, however, the engine is now E20 compliant and also has an OBD-II system which reads errors on the vehicle. The engine makes 15bhp and 14Nm of torque with the help of a CVT gearbox. Apart from the above, Yamaha has not made any changes to the Aerox 155.

Features and equipment

The Yamaha Aerox 155 was a well-equipped scooter since its launch and gets telescopic front forks, a disc brake up front with a single-channel ABS, 14-inch alloy wheels, twin-pod LED headlights with LED DRLs, an LED tail lamp, a digital instrument with Bluetooth connectivity, an external fuel cap, USB charging socket, 25-litre under seat storage, and more. The Yamaha Aerox 155 tips the scale at 126kg, which is acceptable, looking at its target audience.

Colour options

Colour finishes are important to highlight the sporty nature of the Aerox, and the 2023 model is available in 4 colour options, Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion, and Metallic Silver. All the colour options get contrasting wheel colours and cost the same.

Price and competition

The Yamaha Aerox is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh, ex-showroom, and primarily competes with the Aprilia SXR 160, which is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom. The SXR 160 is powered by a 160cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 11bhp and 11.6Nm of torque.