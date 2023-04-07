scorecardresearch

2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 launched with TCS: Priced at Rs 1.43 lakh

The 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 has been launched in India at Rs 1.43 lakh, ex-showroom. This maxi-scooter is now OBD-2 compliant and gets a traction control system (TCS) as standard.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023 Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155 directly takes on the Aprilia SXR 160 in the Indian market

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the updated version of the Aerox 155. The 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 has been launched in India at Rs 1.43 lakh, ex-showroom. This maxi-scooter is now OBD-2 compliant and gets a new colour scheme along with a traction control system (TCS) as standard. The colour variant-wise prices of the 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 are mentioned below. 

yamaha aerox 155

2023 Yamaha Aerox 155: Variant-wise prices

Aerox 155 colour variantPrice (ex-showroom)
Metallic BlackRs 1.43 lakh
Racing BlueRs 1.43 lakh
Grey VermillionRs 1.43 lakh
Metallic Silver (new)Rs 1.43 lakh
MotoGP editionDiscontinued

The new 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 is offered in four colour variants. They are Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Metallic Silver (new). All of them have been priced at Rs 1.43 lakh, ex-showroom, and its MotoGP edition has been discontinued. The Yamaha Aerox 155 directly takes on the Aprilia SXR 160 in the Indian market. 

yamaha aerox 155 features

2023 Yamaha Aerox 155: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.79 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine is now OBD-2 compliant and can also run on E20 fuel. It comes paired with a CVT and gets Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology as well.

Watch Video | Yamaha Aerox 155 Review:

2023 Yamaha Aerox 155: Hardware and features

The Yamaha Aerox 155 gets telescopic front forks and twin spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, the scooter features a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. It also gets a single-channel ABS. In terms of features, the Aerox 155 gets an all-LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and more.

First published on: 07-04-2023 at 14:58 IST