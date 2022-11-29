2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh ex-showroom and gets a new lightweight exhaust that increases the power-to-weight ratio of the motorcycle.

TVS has launched the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, priced at Rs 1.30 lakh ex-showroom, with a new Pearl White colour scheme that joins the already existing Matte Black Special Edition. The Special Edition variants are now equipped with a completely redesigned lightweight bullpup muffler that increases the power-to-weight ratio with the 1 kg weight reduction.

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is powered by a 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that produces 17.2 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition gets distinctive black and red colour combination alloy wheels, adjustable clutch and brake levers, three ride modes – Urban, Sport and Rain, TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlights, and a gear shift indicator amongst others.

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “With four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, offering a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust, and an array of exciting features in its class.”

He added, “The new Special Edition is a testament to our commitment towards providing world-class products and redefining the definition of performance motorcycling.”