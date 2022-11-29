scorecardresearch

2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Bullpup Exhaust launched at Rs. 1.30 lakh

2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh ex-showroom and gets a new lightweight exhaust that increases the power-to-weight ratio of the motorcycle.

Written by Express Drives Desk
TVS has launched the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, priced at Rs 1.30 lakh ex-showroom, with a new Pearl White colour scheme that joins the already existing Matte Black Special Edition. The Special Edition variants are now equipped with a completely redesigned lightweight bullpup muffler that increases the power-to-weight ratio with the 1 kg weight reduction.

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is powered by a 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that produces 17.2 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition gets distinctive black and red colour combination alloy wheels, adjustable clutch and brake levers, three ride modes – Urban, Sport and Rain, TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlights, and a gear shift indicator amongst others.

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “With four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, offering a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust, and an array of exciting features in its class.”

He added, “The new Special Edition is a testament to our commitment towards providing world-class products and redefining the definition of performance motorcycling.”

