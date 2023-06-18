2023 Triumph Street Triple R, RS launched in India: Prices start at Rs 10.17 lakh

The new 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS have been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 10.17 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are all the details.

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the updated Street Triple 765 range in the Indian market. The new 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS have been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 10.17 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries are likely to begin soon. Their variant-wise prices are mentioned below.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 range: Variant-wise prices

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Triumph Street Triple R Rs 10.17 lakh Triumph Street Triple RS Rs 11.81 lakh

The new 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 range is offered in two variants. Its base-spec Street Triple R is priced at Rs 10.17 lakh while the top-spec Street Triple RS will retail for Rs 11.81 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Compared to the outgoing model, the prices of the Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS have gone up by Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Triumph Street Triple range is a 765cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline 3-cylinder engine that churns out 118.4 bhp in the R and 128.2 bhp in the RS model. The torque figure for both the motorcycles stands at 80 Nm and they get a 6-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Hardware and features

The suspension duties on the new Street Triple R and RS are performed by Showa’s 41mm upside-down front forks and at the rear, the R gets Showa’s mono-shock absorber while the RS features an Ohlins unit. Braking duties are performed by twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc unit at the rear with dual-channel ABS. It also gets multi-level traction control, multiple riding modes, etc.

