2023 Triumph Street Triple R, RS launched in India: Prices start at Rs 10.17 lakh

The new 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS have been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 10.17 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are all the details.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple R and RS get the same engine but with different power outputs

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the updated Street Triple 765 range in the Indian market. The new 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS have been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 10.17 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries are likely to begin soon. Their variant-wise prices are mentioned below.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 range: Variant-wise prices

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Triumph Street Triple RRs 10.17 lakh
Triumph Street Triple RSRs 11.81 lakh

The new 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 range is offered in two variants. Its base-spec Street Triple R is priced at Rs 10.17 lakh while the top-spec Street Triple RS will retail for Rs 11.81 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Compared to the outgoing model, the prices of the Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS have gone up by Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. 

triumph street triple r engine

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Triumph Street Triple range is a 765cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline 3-cylinder engine that churns out 118.4 bhp in the R and 128.2 bhp in the RS model. The torque figure for both the motorcycles stands at 80 Nm and they get a 6-speed manual gearbox. 

triumph street triple r price

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Hardware and features

The suspension duties on the new Street Triple R and RS are performed by Showa’s 41mm upside-down front forks and at the rear, the R gets Showa’s mono-shock absorber while the RS features an Ohlins unit. Braking duties are performed by twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc unit at the rear with dual-channel ABS. It also gets multi-level traction control, multiple riding modes, etc. 

First published on: 18-06-2023 at 10:12 IST
