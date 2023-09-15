scorecardresearch

2023 Triumph Speed Triple R, RS deliveries commence in India

Compared to the outgoing model, prices for Triumph Street Triple R and Street Triple RS have gone up by Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Written by Express Drives Desk
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple R and RS get the same engine but with different power outputs

Triumph launched the new-gen Speed Triple in India earlier in June this year. The company offers the latest iteration of the street naked motorcycle in two variants– R and RS, priced at Rs 10.17 lakh and Rs 11.81 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Deliveries for the new Speed Triple have now officially commenced in India.

The R is available in two colour variants namely— Crystal White and Silver Ice, the latter priced at Rs 10.43 lakh, whereas the top-spec RS trim is offered with three paint schemes including Silver Ice, Carnival Red, and Cosmic Yellow— the latter two priced at Rs 12.07 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Compared to the outgoing model, prices for the Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS have gone up by Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. For the additional premium pricing, the new-gen Street Triple offers upgraded dynamics, more features, and more performance over the outgoing model.

2023 Triumph Speed Triple R, RS: Engine specs

Powering the 2023 Triumph Street Triple range is a 765cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline 3-cylinder engine that churns out 118.4 bhp in the R and 128.2 bhp in the RS model. The torque figure for both the motorcycles stands at 80 Nm. Power is transferred to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

2023 Triumph Speed Triple R, RS: Hardware specs

Triumph has also tweaked the chassis of the new Street Triple with a new gullwing swingarm, that sits on Showa’s 41mm upside-down front forks while at the rear, the R gets Showa’s mono-shock absorber while the RS features an Ohlins unit. Both variants use Brembo brakes, with the higher-spec RS trim getting Brembo Stylema anchors featuring twin 310mm front discs with four-piston radial callipers and a 220mm rear disc.

Triumph Speed TRiple R

2023 Triumph Speed Triple R, RS: Features

Triumph is offering a heavily loaded equipment with the new Street Triple range including all-LED lighting and DRLs, a 5-inch TFT instrument panel, Bluetooth connectivity, and a host electronic aids such as multiple riding modes—  Road, Rain, Sport,Rider, and Track (only in RS); multi-level traction control, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 13:28 IST
