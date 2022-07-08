2023 Triumph classic range get new colours, renamed to Speed Twin and Scrambler 900

Triumph Motorcycles has updated its classic range with new colours and renamed the Street Twin and Street Scrambler for the international markets, which are expected to make their way to India later this year.

Triumph Motorcycles has updated its classic range, the Street Twin and the Street Scrambler for 2023, giving them more vibrant colours and even renaming them. The Street Twin will now be called the Triumph Speed Twin 900 while the Street Scrambler will now be called the Triumph Scrambler 900.

The Triumph Speed Twin 900 will be available in a new shade called Matt Silver Ice, along with other colours that were offered, such as Matt Ironstone and Jet Black. The Triumph Scrambler 900 will be available in a new Carnival Red & Jet Black, and Matt Khaki finish, alongside the older Jet Black finish. Apart from the new names and colour schemes, the motorcycles remain identical to the 2022 versions.

Apart from the two models above, Triumph has also updated the colour schemes on the T100 by introducing a new Meriden Blue & Tangerine, while the Bobber gets a new Red Hopper shade, and the T120 gets an Aegean Blue & Fusion White finish. The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets a new Cordovan Red shade, the Thruxton is available in Competition Green & Silver Ice, and the Speed Twin 1200 gets a Matt Baja Orange finish.

The bigger scramblers, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE and Scrambler 1200 XC are now available in Carnival Red & Jet Black paint schemes. There have been no changes to the mechanical bits and they remain identical to the 2022 versions.

All the mentioned updates are for the international markets, however, expect the British marquee to introduce these colour schemes in India later this year.