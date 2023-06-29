2023 Triumph 400 twins — Top 5 things to know

The 2023 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X will be the most affordable Triumph motorcycles and here are the top 5 things to know about the Triumph twins.

The 400cc segment is becoming popular in India and with multiple new launches such as the Harley-Davidson X440, the Triumph twins, and the updated KTM 390 Duke, choices are numerous. However, what has gained attention are the Triumph twins, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X, which were recently unveiled.

To be launched in India soon, the two Triumph motorcycles have managed to set the standards high, making some motorcycles in the segment look dull. Instead of offering a long list of features, the Triumph twins have used just the right amount of necessities, making them desirable. Here are the top 5 things to know about the 2023 Triumph twins.

2023 Triumph twins: Design and platform

The Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X have the same underpinnings, however, they feature different styling. The Speed 400 draws inspiration from the larger Speed 900, while also showing hints of the Trident. The Speed 400 has an approachable seat height and with the bar-end mirrors and the round headlight, Triumph has got the design right.

The Triumph Scrambler 400X gets its design cues from the bike maker’s scrambler range and features a tall stance. The round headlight and the traditional mirror mountings add to the Scrambler 400X’s design, while it also rides on larger wheels that give it more ground clearance.

2023 Triumph twins: Engine specifications

The new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X, as the name suggests, are powered by a new 398cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The engine is tuned to deliver 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Now Triumph has not revealed the performance details of the engine, but we can expect it to be a relaxed engine, not too relaxed as the Dominar and not too excited as the KTM 390, but in between.

2023 Triumph twins: Features and equipment

Both motorcycles come equipped with USD forks, monoshock at the rear, traction control, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, alloy wheels, semi-digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, phone charging socket, and tubeless tyres amongst others.

However, there are subtle differences, as the Speed 400 gets 17-inch wheels, and the Scrambler 400X gets a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup. The Scrambler also gets longer suspension travel and features a 320mm brake rotor up front while the Speed 400 gets a 300mm rotor.

2023 Triumph twins: India launch and competition

The 2023 Triumph 400 twins will be launched in India on July 5 and will be made in India by Bajaj. This will help keep the price competitive, while service will also be taken care of by Bajaj. The two motorcycles will be sold globally and hence their debut in London.

Once launched, the Triumph 400 twins will compete with the KTM 390 Duke and Adventure, BMW G 310 GS, Bajaj Dominar, Royal Enfield Hunter, Himalayan, and the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440.

2023 Triumph twins: Pricing

The pricing of the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X will be a crucial step in their success. Both motorcycles offer premium components and also a host of official accessories like heated grips, which can bump up the price significantly.

Upon their launch, the two motorcycles will be the most-affordable Triumph motorcycles and their pricing is expected to be around Rs 3 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.