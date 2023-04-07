2023 Suzuki Hayabusa launched with new colours: Priced at Rs 16.90 lakh

The new 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa has been launched in India at Rs 16.90 lakh, ex-showroom. This superbike now gets an OBD2-A compliant engine and some new colour schemes.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the updated Hayabusa for the MY23. The new 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa has been launched in India at Rs 16.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It now gets an OBD-2 compliant and some new colour schemes. Bookings for the same are open and it will be available at Suzuki’s big bike dealerships across the country from today onwards.

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: What’s new?

For the year 2023, the Suzuki Hayabusa gets new dual-tone colour variants. It is offered in Metallic Thunder Gray with Candy Daring Red, Metallic Mat Black No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Vigor Blue with Pearl Brilliant White. Apart from the introduction of these new colour schemes, the third-generation version of this Peregrine Falcon remains unchanged.

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is a 1340cc, inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is now OBD2-A compliant to meet the latest emission norms. This motor churns out 187 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a six-axis IMU, traction control, cornering ABS, three power modes, cruise control and more.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are grateful for the love that the enthusiasts have shown towards the third generation Hayabusa in India. Almost all the units which were assembled at our Gurgaon plant since its launch have been sold in record time across the country. Looking at this overwhelming response, we decided to introduce the new colour range and OBD2-A compliant model of this iconic Suzuki motorcycle.”

