2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: All you need to know

The new 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Royal Enfield recently launched the much-anticipated Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market. The prices of the new 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 start at Rs 3.49 lakh and they go up to Rs 3.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about RE’s new flagship cruiser motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Design and colours

In terms of design, the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a good-looking cruiser. At the front, it gets an all-LED headlamp and chunky USD forks – both being a first for any RE ever. Some other design elements include a muscular fuel tank, twin exhaust pipes, ten-spoke alloy wheels, etc. The Super Meteor 650 is offered in seven colour variants.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs comparison

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Super Meteor 650 is a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that develops 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This is the same motor that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well. However, for the Super Meteor, it has been tuned slightly differently.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Dimensions

Specification Super Meteor 650 Length 2260 mm Width 890 mm Height 1155 mm Wheelbase 1500 mm Ground Clearance 135 mm Seat Height 740 mm Kerb Weight 241 kg (wet) Fuel Tank Capacity 15.7 litres

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Hardware and features

Talking about cycle parts, the Super Meteor 650 gets 43mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle sports disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, it gets a twin-pod instrument cluster with RE’s new Tripper navigation system.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review:

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Price and rivals

The new 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is offered in three variants with prices ranging from Rs 3.49 lakh to Rs 3.79 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s the most expensive motorcycle in the company’s portfolio. The Super Meteor 650 doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it will take on the Benelli 502C, Kawasaki Vulcan S, etc.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023 day one highlights: Maruti eVX to Tata Harrier EV

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.