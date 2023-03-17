2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: New Features

The 2023 Interceptor 650 gets an LED headlight and new switchgear as standard.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been launched from Rs. 3.03 lakh and going up to Rs. 3.31 lakh, ex-showroom, India. The new prices mark a Rs. 16,000 hike over old prices but for the first time ever, the Interceptor 650 gets alloy wheels!

Similar to the new Continental GT 650, the Interceptor gets an LED headlight and new switchgear as standard. The LED headlight is taken from the recently launched Super Meteor replacing the old Interceptor 650’s halogen reflector unit. The second feature lifted from the Super Meteor are the new aluminium switch cubes in a retro design that complement the overall design of the motorcycle and gives it a premium look. A USB charging port is also added on the left handlebar to make the motorcycle more practical.

New Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 gets alloy wheels

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 – Barcelona Blue.

The 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 gets the long-awaited alloy wheels for the first time. However, these alloy wheels are offered on two of the seven colour options – Barcelona Blue and Black Ray. It is to be noted that the alloy wheels cannot be equipped in any other colour even using the MiY configurator.

As a part of the update, the 2023 Continental GT 650 gets Vredestein Centuro ST tyres to complement its alloy wheels whereas the Interceptor 650 continues to make use of Ceat tyres.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 color options

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 – Black Ray

The 2023 Interceptor 650 gets four new colour schemes including two blacked-out trims called Barcelona Blue and Black Ray. It also gets a new dual colourway named Black Pearl and Cali Green. Apart from these new ones, ir continues to sell the old colors – Sunset Strip, Canyon Red and Mark 2.