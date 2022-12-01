2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan – What’s new?

20203 Royal Enfield Himalayan updated with new colours, features, and more. Here’s what’s new with the Royal Enfield Himalayan for 2023.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is a popular motorcycle owing to its go-anywhere possibility, but also being a manageable motorcycle in terms of power and weight. This has led to many fans not only in India but even globally. Riding on the success, Royal Enfield has tweaked the motorcycle over the years but sticking to its basics.

For 2023, Royal Enfield has given the Himalayan subtle updates to keep it relevant to time, and here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Colour

For 2023, Royal Enfield has introduced three new colour options for the Himalayan, giving it a fresh look. Also, the motorcycle maker has discontinued three colour choices. For 2023, the Royal Enfield Himalayan will be available in Gravel Grey, Pine Green, Granite Black, Dune Brown, Glacier Blue, and Sleet Black colours to choose from. The Lake Blue, Rock Red, and Mirage Silver have been discontinued.

Price

Royal Enfield has revised the pricing of the 2023 Himalayan, depending on the colour options. The pricing is as follows:

Pine Green: Rs 2,22,400

Dune Brown: Rs 2,22,400

Granite Black: Rs 2,23,900

Glacier Blue: Rs 2,23,900

Sleet Black: Rs 2,23,900

Features

The 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan now gets a standard USB charging port for 2023. Apart from this, other features such as a halogen headlight, LED tail lamp, semi-digital instrument cluster, tripper navigation, and dual-channel ABS have been retained. Royal Enfield could have updated the healight to a LED unit but has let it pass.

Engine and transmission

Although a bit more power would have been welcomed, Royal Enfield has retained the 411cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The engine makes 24.3bhp and 32Nm of peak torque with the help of a 5-speed manual gearbox.