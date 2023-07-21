The new-generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be launched in India on August 30, 2023. It will be the company’s fourth 350cc motorcycle on the J-platform after the Meteor, Classic and Hunter.

Royal Enfield has finally announced the launch timeline of the much-awaited new-generation Bullet 350. The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be launched in India on August 30. It will be the company’s fourth 350cc motorcycle on the J-platform after the Meteor, Classic and Hunter. It’s worth mentioning that the Bullet is the longest-running motorcycle and has been in production since 1931.

New-generation #RoyalEnfield #Bullet350 officially teased!



The 2023 #RoyalEnfieldBullet350 will be launched in #India on August 30. Are you excited for its launch? Tell us in the comments below!@royalenfield pic.twitter.com/MGj8NtFPKC — Express Drives (@ExpressDrives) July 21, 2023

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: What to expect?

In terms of design, the new-generation Bullet 350 will be an evolved version of its predecessor. One can expect it to borrow design cues from the Classic 350, save for minor changes, including a single-piece seat, a different taillamp and body graphics. Hardware-wise, it will get telescopic front forks and dual-spring loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear with a single-channel ABS.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Price, specs, features comparison

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine and gearbox

Powering the upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected engine. This is the same motor that also does its duty in the Hunter, Meteor and Classic 350. It churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review:

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price and rivals

The prices of the new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be revealed on August 30, 2023. Upon launch, it is expected to be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle in India. The Bullet 350 will take on the likes of the Jawa 42, TVS Ronin, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, etc.

Also Read: Top 5 retro roadster motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: Triumph Speed 400, Harley X440 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.