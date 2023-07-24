scorecardresearch

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 debut on August 30: What to expect?

Royal Enfield has planned to launch the updated Bullet 350 on August 30, and here’s what to expect from the motorcycle.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
The Indian automotive market is seeing a host of new motorcycles from big names such as Harley-Davidson and Triumph. Joining the league is the Chennai-based automaker, Royal Enfield, which has dropped a teaser for its upcoming motorcycle.

The teaser does not reveal the model, however, going by the looks of it, it can be the updated Bullet 350, a name that has been associated with Royal Enfield for a long time. Scheduled to be launched on 30 August, here’s what to expect from the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – What to expect?

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – Design and platform

The new Bullet 350 will be based on the same platform as the Classic 350 but will sport a different fuel tank, side panels, and seat. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was known for its simplicity and the new motorcycle will sport a single-piece seat, alongside chunky fenders, and pinstripes on the bodywork.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – Engine specifications

The engine will be a major update for the 2023 Bullet 350 as it will get the new J-Series motor that powers the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350. The 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit makes 20bhp and 27Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – Features and equipment

The upcoming Bullet 350 will get spoke wheels, telescopic suspension, dual rear shocks, disc brakes with ABS, and a halogen headlight. Royal Enfield could offer a semi-digital instrument cluster, however, it would defy the classic old-school look of the motorcycle.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – Launch and expected pricing

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch is scheduled for 30 August and when launched, it is expected to carry a price of under Rs 2 lakh ex-showroom. The 2023 Roayl Enfield Bullet will sit above the Hunter 350 and below the Classic 350 in the bike maker’s lineup.

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 10:39 IST
