2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 debut on August 30: What to expect?

Royal Enfield has planned to launch the updated Bullet 350 on August 30, and here’s what to expect from the motorcycle.

The Indian automotive market is seeing a host of new motorcycles from big names such as Harley-Davidson and Triumph. Joining the league is the Chennai-based automaker, Royal Enfield, which has dropped a teaser for its upcoming motorcycle.

The teaser does not reveal the model, however, going by the looks of it, it can be the updated Bullet 350, a name that has been associated with Royal Enfield for a long time. Scheduled to be launched on 30 August, here’s what to expect from the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – What to expect?

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – Design and platform

The new Bullet 350 will be based on the same platform as the Classic 350 but will sport a different fuel tank, side panels, and seat. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was known for its simplicity and the new motorcycle will sport a single-piece seat, alongside chunky fenders, and pinstripes on the bodywork.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – Engine specifications

The engine will be a major update for the 2023 Bullet 350 as it will get the new J-Series motor that powers the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350. The 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit makes 20bhp and 27Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – Features and equipment

The upcoming Bullet 350 will get spoke wheels, telescopic suspension, dual rear shocks, disc brakes with ABS, and a halogen headlight. Royal Enfield could offer a semi-digital instrument cluster, however, it would defy the classic old-school look of the motorcycle.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 – Launch and expected pricing

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch is scheduled for 30 August and when launched, it is expected to carry a price of under Rs 2 lakh ex-showroom. The 2023 Roayl Enfield Bullet will sit above the Hunter 350 and below the Classic 350 in the bike maker’s lineup.