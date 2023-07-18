scorecardresearch

2023 Okinawa Okhi-90 launched at Rs 1.86 lakh: Claims 160 km range

The new Okinawa Okhi-90 has been launched in India at Rs 1.86 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This flagship electric scooter is claimed to offer a riding range of 160 km on a single charge.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Okinawa Okhi-90
Okinawa Okhi-90 will rival the Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

Okinawa Autotech, a Gurgaon-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced the updated version of its Okhi-90 electric scooter. The new 2023 Okinawa Okhi-90 has been launched in India at Rs 1.86 lakh, ex-showroom. This electric scooter now gets an AIS-156 amendment 3-compliant battery pack, updated motor and improved technology features.

Okinawa electric scooter

2023 Okinawa Okhi-90: Battery, range and performance

Okinawa is offering the Okhi-90 with a 3.6 kWh removable lithium-ion battery pack coupled with a 3.8 kW electric motor. It gets two riding modes: Eco & Sport and has a top speed of 90 kmph. The company claims that this electric scooter will offer a riding range of up to 160 km on a single charge. It can be fully charged in 5-6 hours using a regular charger.

Also Read
okhi 90 features

2023 Okinawa Okhi-90: Hardware and features

The Okinawa Okhi-90 sports telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with an E-ABS. In terms of features, it gets a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting system, mobile charging USB port, 16-inch alloy wheels and a massive 40-litre boot space. 

okinawa

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, “Since its launch, the Okhi-90 has become one of the most prominent models in our lineup. The new 2023 model is again a testament to our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. Equipped with an IP67 battery, upgraded encoder-based motor for precise positioning, and advanced connectivity technology, we aim to bring to our customers a superior product that augments the overall experience of the riders.”

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 09:45 IST
