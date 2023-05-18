2023 KTM Adventure 390 lineup – Here’s what’s on offer

The KTM 390 Adventure lineup is growing in India, ranging from fully adjustable suspensions to no electronics. Here’s the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure lineup.

KTM has become a brand well-known for performance in India ever since the 200 Duke was launched over a decade ago. Soon, KTM introduced the 390, and now, there is a wide choice on offer — 125, 200, 250, and 390. Soon followed the Adventure models, which have become a popular choice.

Amongst the KTM lineup, the 390 is the most powerful of the lot, offering big bike performance in a small package. With recent launches like the KTM 390 Adventure X and the 390 Adventure with spoked wheels and adjustable suspension, the lineup might seem a bit confusing for some. Here is the detailed KTM Adventure 390 lineup for 2023.

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure was initially launched in India in 2019, and it quickly became popular owing to its upright seating position, tall stance, good ground clearance, and living up to its name. Over the years, the KTM 390 Adventure received updates such as a big TFT instrument console, traction control, cornering ABS, quickshifter, and more.

However, what the enthusiasts always wanted was a more adventure-focused motorcycle with spoked wheels and not alloy wheels. Riders wanted to push the Adventure to its limits and wanted a more serious off-roader, and finally, KTM listened.

Spoked wheels, adjustable suspension, and more adventure

Recently, KTM made a big move by answering what customers wanted. The Austrian company launched the updated version of the 390 Adventure with spoked wheels wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tyres with tubes. Apart from this, the suspensions are also adjustable — the front gets compression and rebound settings, while the rear gets preload and rebound settings.

Other components are carried over, such as the TFT display, all the electronics, the quickshifter, and even the potent 373cc engine that makes 43bhp and 37Nm of torque. Priced at Rs 3.6 lakh ex-showroom, the latest version is the top-of-the-line 390 Adventure variant.

KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM even has a 390 Adventure model for those not willing to shell out too much — the KTM 390 Adventure X. The Adventure X gets the same suspension setup as the standard 390 Adventure (non-adjustable forks), gets alloy wheels, switchable ABS, and that’s it.

However, it retains the 43bhp single-cylinder engine, while skipping out on the electronic suite, quickshifter, and the TFT display. The display is the same but is dulled down to a grey tone. Priced at Rs 2.8 lakh ex-showroom, the Adventure X is every bit a 390 Adventure, minus the electronic nannies and the TFT display.