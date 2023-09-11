The 2023 KTM 390 Duke comes with a slew of new features and hardware updates, including a bigger and more powerful engine.

The much-awaited KTM Duke 390 is launched in India. Priced at Rs 3.11 lakh, ex-showroom, the 2023 Duke 390 is around Rs 13,000 more than the outgoing model. We highlight all the things to know about the new Duke 390.

2023 KTM 390 Duke: New and more powerful engine

The 2023 390 Duke comes with a brand new 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor replacing 373.3cc. Not only does the Austrian street fighter flex a bigger engine but it now churns out 45.3bhp and 39Nm of torque. That’s a power bump of 3.3bhp and 2Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bidirectional quick-shifter. According to KTM, the new L4C engine offers the highest power-to-weight ratio in its class.

2023 KTM 390 Duke: Hardware upgrade

The new 390 Duke is based on an all-new and lighter steel trellis frame. What makes the chassis leaner is the new aluminium curved swingarm. According to KTM, this has improved the 2023 390 Duke’s rigidity and agility. It now sports new 43mm inverted front forks with 150mm travel and 5-step preload adjustable mono-shock. With the new right off-rear mono-shock, the bike now comes with a larger airbox. For better-stopping abilities, the 320mm front disc brake gets four-piston radial calipers, while the 240mm rear disc is installed with a new twin-piston caliper.

2023 KTM 390 Duke: Electronics suite

The 390 Duke comes standard with a quick-shifter, ride-by-wire, traction control and launch control. It also boasts of cornering ABS along with dual-channel ABS, SuperMoto ABS and three ride modes — Rain, Street and Track.

2024 KTM Duke instrument console

The new 390 Duke comes with a 5-inch TFT instrument console with new switches. With Bluetooth connectivity, it can be paired to a smartphone that allows the rider to play music, answer incoming calls and receive turn-by-turn navigation.

2023 KTM 390 Duke: Price and competition

KTM has launched the 2023 390 Duke at Rs 3.11 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. With a steep price hike, the 390 Duke might be able to cash in on its class-leading performance and a new slew of features. It will go up against the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 310, BMW G 310 R and the Triumph Speed 400.