2023 KTM 390 Adventure X launched at Rs 2.80 lakh: What’s new?

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X has been launched in India at Rs 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s what’s new in this affordable variant of the motorcycle that costs Rs 58,000 less than the standard 390 ADV.

KTM India has silently introduced a new entry-level variant of the 390 Adventure motorcycle. The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X has been launched in India at Rs 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, this new variant costs a whopping Rs 58,000 less than the standard 390 ADV. Here’s what’s new in the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Why so affordable?

KTM 390 Adventure X costs significantly less than the standard variant of the motorcycle. That’s because it misses out on a host of electronic aids, including traction control, quick-shifter and cornering ABS. Moreover, it gets an LCD display for the instrument cluster instead of the TFT panel and also misses out on Bluetooth connectivity. The hardware of the motorcycle, however, remains unchanged.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable 7-seater MPVs in India: Maruti Eeco to Kia Carens

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC engine that develops 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets an assist & slipper clutch. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. It gets USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Price and competition

The new 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X has been launched in India at Rs 2.80 lakh. At this price point, it costs Rs 58,000 less than the standard 390 Adventure that retails at Rs 3.38 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The KTM 390 Adventure series motorcycles will take on the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Suzuki V-Strom SX, BMW G 310 GS, etc.

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.