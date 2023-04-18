2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: All you need to know

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X has been launched in India at Rs 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this new affordable variant of KTM’s flagship adventure motorcycle.

KTM India has introduced a new entry-level variant of the 390 Adventure motorcycle. The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and its deliveries will begin soon. Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Design and colours

In terms of design, the KTM 390 Adventure X remains identical to the standard variant of the 390 ADV. It gets an all-LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED turn indicators and an LED taillamp. The motorcycle sports alloy wheels and misses out on spoke rims which are offered abroad. KTM’s 390 Adventure X is available in two colour shades: Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X is a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It gets ride-by-wire throttle along with an assist & slipper clutch.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Hardware and features

The suspension duties on the KTM 390 Adventure X are performed by USD front forks and it gets a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. It is worth mentioning that the new X variant misses on a host of equipment that is offered on the standard 390 ADV.

For instance, the KTM 390 Adventure X gets an LCD display instead of the multi-colour TFT console. It also misses out on Bluetooth connectivity and riding modes (street and off-road. The other omissions on the X variant of the 390 ADV include traction control, quick-shifter and cornering ABS.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure X: Price and competition

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X has been launched in India at Rs 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it costs a whopping Rs 59,000 less than the standard 390 ADV which currently retails at Rs 3.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The KTM 390 Adventure X will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS, etc.

