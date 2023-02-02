2023 KTM 390 Adventure – What’s new?

2023 KTM 390 Adventure gets minor, but important updates. Here’s a detailed look at what’s new on the 390 Adventure for 2023.

For KTM fans, it seems like the much-awaited answer they have been looking for with the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure. Although not in the form of an Adventure R version, KTM has made subtle, but important upgrades to the motorcycle to make it more capable.

Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure and what’s new with the motorcycle.

Wire-spoke wheels

The biggest update in the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is the introduction of spoke wheels. KTM has retained the same rim sizes, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, but now its spoke wheels as an option. Wire-spoke wheels are stronger compared to alloy wheels when it comes to off-roading as they absorb impacts better while alloy wheels tend to crack.

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure retains dual-purpose Continental TKC70 tyres as well. One thing customers should note is that the new spoke wheel addition means that they are not tubeless.

Cosmetic updates

The next biggest change is in terms of looks. The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure gets an orange frame, while the header pipe is finished in black, along with changes in the graphics on the body panels. The adventure motorcycle gets a ‘Ready To Race’ sticker under the seat and ‘WP’ branding on the front mudguard.

What remains unchanged

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure retains the same 373cc single-cylinder engine that makes 43bhp and 37Nm of torque, which does its duty on the 390 Duke and the RC 390. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Other components such as adjustable WP forks (for the global markets), disc brakes at both ends with switchable ABS, TFT display, and the whole host of electronic aids have been carried forward for 2023.