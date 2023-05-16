2023 KTM 390 Adventure: What’s new?

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure comes packed with new features that will put a smile on an enthusiast’s face.

KTM India has introduced the 2023 variant of the 390 Adventure. This is a much-anticipated trim as many enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for it. KTM has upped its game in the ADV segment as it recently launched an entry-level 390 Adventure X which is aggressively priced at Rs 2.81 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. We highlight what’s new with the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure.

1. 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Wire spoke wheels

It’s been some time coming but KTM has finally listened to the feedback of its customers. Hence, the 390 Adventure is now available with wire spoke wheels. To give a sporty look, the wheel rims are all-black in colour. The 390 Adventure sports a 19-inch wheel in front and a 17-inch at the rear. The advantage of spoke wheels is that they are ideal for off-roading as they are more flexible than alloy wheels and can cushion the impact of going over rocks and other challenging terrains. KTM will continue to sell the alloy wheels trim of the 390 Adventure alongside the 2023 variant.

2. 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Adjustable suspension set-up

This is another feature that will bring a smile to Indian customers as they have been denied of adjustable front suspension set up which the global KTM motorcycles get. The front upside-down front forks are adjustable for compression and rebound by 30 clicks. There is no option to just preload. The rear mono-shock, on the other hand, is adjustable by 20 clicks for a rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability.

3. 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: New rally colour

The new 2023 390 Adventure is currently available in a new Rally Orange paint scheme, which is exclusively on the new variant. The standard 390 Adventure continues to come in two colours — Atlantic Blue and Dark Galvano Black. The entry-level 390 Adventure X, on the other hand, comes in two options — Dark Galvano or Electric Orange

4. 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Rider aids

The 390 Adventure is one of the best-equipped motorcycles in its segment and the 2023 avatar retains various safety, rider modes and other features. The 2023 390 Adventure gets traction control, a quick-shifter, cornering ABS, and two riding modes —street & offroad, offroad ABS and ride-by-wire. Apart from this, the 390 Adventure has an all-LED headlight, a slipper clutch and a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster and intuitive handlebar switchgear.

5. 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Price

The 2023 390 Adventure is the top-of-the-line variant and costs Rs 3.6 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The next trim is priced at Rs 3.39 lakh and comes equipped with all the features as the top version barring the adjustable front suspension and wire spoke wheels. As mentioned earlier, the entry-level 390 Adventure X is available at Rs 2.81 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

