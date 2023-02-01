2023 KTM 390 Adventure sports spoke wheels

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure offers new graphics and continues to offer alloy wheels along with new wired spoke wheels for hardcore off-roading.

The KTM 390 Adventure was an instant hit when it was launched and has been one of the most popular affordable ADVs in the market. As much as it came equipped with state-of-the-art features and rider-friendly agility, it, sadly, didn’t offer wire-spoke wheels, which is a must for serious off-roading. The Austrian two-wheeler company has answered their customer’s feedback and the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure now gets spoke rims.

In KTM’s words, with ‘sheer usability and superb power and handling’, we highlight what’s new and what has been tweaked in the 2023 model.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure 390: What’s new?

The biggest update is that the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is ionized aluminium black wire-spoke rims. The size of the wheels remains the same — 19 inches in front and 17 inches at the rear. As spoke wheels are more durable, flexible and sturdier than alloy wheels, they can tackle challenging terrains by absorbing the impact on off-beat trails. It uses tubed tyres and not tubeless ones.

KTM 390 Adventure has also received updated colour schemes with new graphics but retains the twin combination of black-orange and blue-orange options. The Split-Trellis main frame is painted in KTM’s signature orange colour.

2023 KTM Adventure 390: Specs, features

The KTM 390 Adventure continues to be powered by 373cc the single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, which has an output of 43bhp at 9,000rpm and 37Nm at 7,500rpm. With two catalytic converters, the 2023 390 Adventure meets the strict emission norms globally.

The KTM 390 Adventure is the most feature-laden motorcycle in its class and it continues to come with riding modes, including Off-road mode, traction control, quickshifter and cornering ABS. It also gets a height-adjustable windscreen, two-piece seat with a saddle height of 855mm, full LED headlamps, a 5-inch TFT instrument display, Bybre’s 320mm front disc and 230mm rear brakes and offers a ground clearance of 200mm.