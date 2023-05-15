2023 KTM 390 Adventure launched with spoke wheels: Priced at Rs 3.60 lakh

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure has been launched in India at Rs 3.60 lakh, ex-showroom. This adventure motorcycle now gets spoke wheels, fully adjustable suspension and more.

KTM has introduced the updated 390 Adventure for the Indian market. The new KTM 390 Adventure has been launched in India at Rs 3.60 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will begin soon. For the year 2023, the KTM 390 Adventure gets some much-anticipated updates that will enhance the appeal of this adventure motorcycle.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: What’s new?

The KTM 390 Adventure gets a new Rally Orange colour variant. However, the major updates include the addition of spoke wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear) and a fully adjustable suspension setup from WP Apex. Damping at the front USD forks is 30 clicks each for compression and rebound. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for a rebound while it retains its 10-step preload adjustability.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It gets ride-by-wire throttle along with an assist & slipper clutch.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Sumeet Narang, President, Pro-Biking (Bajaj Auto) said, “The on/off-road segment, Adventure oriented motorcycles is growing in India. We have seen a 60% surge in customer participation in our KTM Pro-XP Adventure properties. We are now launching the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure with popular demand features like fully adjustable suspension and spoke wheels, which makes the motorcycle even more capable and versatile.”

