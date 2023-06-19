2023 KTM 200 Duke launched at Rs 1.96 lakh, gets full LED headlights

KTM has given the 200 Duke a much-needed LED headlight upgrade, making it look more premium.

KTM has upgraded the KTM 200 Duke with an LED headlamp, priced at Rs 1.96 lakh, ex-showroom. The 200 Duke was KTM’s first product in India and is the longest-selling KTM model here.

However, the motorcycle was showing its age when compared to the other Duke siblings like the 250 and the 390. Now, with the upgraded headlight, the company has given the 200 Duke a much-needed upgrade. This headlamp unit gets an array of 32 LEDs with 6 reflectors for the beam and an additional LED DRL unit unique to the Duke.

The 200 Duke will continue with the same single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 24bhp and 19.2Nm torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Unlike the 390 Duke, the 200 does not get a quick shifter.

The motorcycle will continue to get disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, USF forks, monoshock at the rear, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, underbelly exhaust, and more. The updated 2023 KTM 200 Duke will be available in two colour choices: Electronic Orange and Dark Silver Metallic.

Speaking on the launch, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. “This LED headlamp upgrade makes the motorcycle sharper & more premium than before. With this upgrade, we are continuing the revolution that was ushered in the performance biking segment when the KTM 200 Duke was first launched in India”.