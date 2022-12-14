2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S: What’s new?

The Austrian brand added some new colours and graphics for its 2023 model of 1290 Super Adventure S along with that the KTMConnect app has also been improved.

KTM has revealed the new 1290 Super Adventure S. The adventure tourer bike is expected to arrive in Australia in February 2023. The Austrian brand added some new colours and graphics for its 2023 model of 1290 Super Adventure S along with that the KTMConnect app has also been improved.

Here are some details that you need to know about what’s new in the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S 2023.

The range of shades

For 2023, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S will be available in two new shades– orange with black trim and grey paint.

What’s special about the design language

In terms of design, the adventure tourer is flaunting the split-style LED headlight, a 23-litre fuel tank, split-style seats, dual-barrel exhaust, and alloy wheels.

A 10 kg chrome-molybdenum stainless visor is placed which is ideally suited to both short blasts and long hauls.

Also Read New Ducati DesertX – Top 5 things to know

Features galore

Navigation prompts are displayed on the seven-inch TFT screen, and the switchgear interface allows the rider to select riding modes. WP Semi-Active suspension settings, ABS settings, and adaptive cruise control are also accessible from the screen. The KTMConnect App now boasts turn-by-turn guidance and waypoints markers and offers access to music and phone calls.

The rider also has the ability to control the suspension system, ride height, tyre pressure management, anti-dive, as well as the suspension configuration and reaction.

How does the engine and powertrain fare

Talking about the mechanical specification, the motorcycle is getting power from the V-Twin liquid-cooled engine which is good to deliver 158bhp of maximum output and 138 Nm of peak torque.

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S can be elevated even further with optional electronic packs, a Quickshifter and WP Suspension Pro amongst other upgrades.