2023 Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Price, specs, features comparison

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has made its India debut and it’s now more feature-rich than ever before. Here’s how it fares against its arch-rival, the Hyundai Creta, in a specification-based comparison.

2023 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Engine and gearbox

Specification Seltos Creta Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol

1.5-litre turbo petrol

1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre NA petrol

1.5-litre diesel Power 113 bhp

158 bhp

113 bhp 113 bhp

113 bhp Torque 144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm 144 Nm

250 Nm

The 2023 Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta get the same 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the facelifted Seltos also features a new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which makes it the most powerful SUV in its segment. The company is offering a total of five transmission choices, MT, iMT, AT, IVT and DCT, depending on the engine.

2023 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Features and safety

Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta have always been very feature-rich SUVs. But, the new facelifted Seltos takes the game to a whole new level. It gets a twin-screen set-up with two 10.25-inch units, one for the infotainment system and the other for instrumentation. There is also a new panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, standard six airbags, electric parking brake, level-2 ADAS and more. One can expect the upcoming facelifted Creta to also get similar equipment.

2023 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Kia Seltos Rs 10.99 lakh – Rs 20.99 lakh (expected) Hyundai Creta Rs 10.87 lakh – Rs 19.20 lakh

Hyundai Creta currently retails from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh while the Kia Seltos facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.99 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The 2023 Kia Seltos will be offered in three avatars: Tech Line, GT Line & X-Line and its top-spec versions will charge a premium over the predecessor due to the addition of a long list of new features.

