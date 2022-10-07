2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R launched – All you need to know

Kawasaki ZX-25R launched with updated styling, more features, and added equipment. Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R and the ZX-25RR.

When we speak about speed and performance on two wheels, we think of Suzuki Hayabusa, BMW S1000RR, and other big 1000cc motorcycles, but we seldom think of smaller bikes that have usable power. Again, when speaking about small displacement motorcycles that are absolute fun, the Kawasaki ZX-25R is the last thing that would come to mind and that’s because not many have heard about it.

When manufacturers think it makes sense for 250cc motorcycles to have single or even twin-cylinder engines, it gets exciting, however, Kawasaki thought out of the box just like what they did with the insane H2. Kawasaki equipped the ZX-25R with a four-cylinder engine, making it the perfect track tool.

For 2023, Kawasaki updated the ZX-25R with more tech, updated design, and more features. For those who have access, the 2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R is perhaps the most potent motorcycle money can buy in this segment, as it can punch well above its weight.

For 2023, Kawasaki has given the ZX-25R a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity to keep the motorcycle relevant in terms of features, and the 2023 ZX-25R also gets a new riding mode called ‘Track’. All other features such as traction control, the quick shifter, ride modes, etc have been carried forward.

Also carried forward is the 249.8cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 50 bhp and 22.9 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. Apart from the engine, Kawasaki has also retained the underpinnings of the ZX-25R from the previous-gen model — why change something if it’s not broken?

The styling of the motorcycle has received minor tweaks to make it look sharper and the 2023 ZX-25R gets a larger exhaust. Apart from that, there is also an SE version of the Kawasaki ZX-25R called the ZX-25RR, which gets added equipment like fully-adjustable Showa suspension at both ends. The 2023 Kawasaki ZX-25RR is finished in the Kawasaki Racing Team livery, while the ZX-25R comes in Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey and Candy Permission Red.

The 2023 ZX-25R is on sale in Indonesia and given the taxes India demands, it is unlikely that the motorcycle will ever make it to Indian shores until an individual buyer decides to import one. However, for that money, bigger displacement motorcycles are available.