2023 Kawasaki Z900 vs rivals: Price, specs comparison

The 2023 Kawasaki Z900 has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.93 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the competition in terms of price and specifications.

This naked street-fighter gets new colour schemes.

2023 Kawasaki Z900 vs rivals: Price in India

Make and Model Price (ex-showroom) Kawasaki Z900 Rs 8.93 lakh Triumph Street Triple R Rs 9.41 lakh Honda CB650R Rs 9.15 lakh Ducati Monster Rs 12.49 lakh

The new 2023 Kawasaki Z900 has been priced at Rs 8.93 lakh, ex-showroom. Its arch-rival, the Triumph Street Triple R, retails at Rs 9.41 lakh. The prices of the Honda CB650R and the Ducati Monster currently start at Rs 9.15 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

2023 Kawasaki Z900 vs rivals: Engine Specs

Model Z900 Street Triple R CB650R Monster Engine 948cc, inline-four cylinder 765cc, inline-three cylinder 649cc, inline-four cylinder 937cc, 90-degree V-Twin Power 123 bhp 116 bhp 85 bhp 110 bhp Torque 98.6 Nm 79 Nm 57.5 Nm 93 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

Powering the 2023 Kawasaki Z900 is a 948cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, inline-four cylinder engine. This motor churns out 123 bhp and 98.6 Nm of peak torque. Triumph’s Street Triple R gets a 765cc, liquid-cooled, inline-three cylinder engine that develops 116 bhp and 79 Nm.

Honda CB650R is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four cylinder engine that pumps out 85 bhp and 57.5 Nm of torque. The Ducati Monster is powered by a 937cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine. It develops 110 bhp and 93 Nm. All of these motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

2023 Kawasaki Z900 vs rivals: Hardware

In terms of hardware, all these middle-weight naked street-fighter motorcycles get upside-down front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc unit at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. Moreover, they run on R17 tyres and get alloy wheels.

