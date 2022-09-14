2023 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India: Priced at Rs 8.93 lakh

The new 2023 Kawasaki Z900 has been launched in India at Rs 8.93 lakh, ex-showroom. This naked street-fighter now costs Rs 43,000 more than before and is offered in two dual-tone paint schemes.

Kawasaki India has started updating its popular motorcycles with minor cosmetic upgrades for the next calendar year. Having introduced the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R just last week, the company has now launched the updated Z900. The new 2023 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 has been launched in India at Rs 8.93 lakh, ex-showroom.

This middle-weight naked street fighter now costs Rs 43,000 more than before and is offered in two new dual-tone paint schemes. They are – Metallic Phantom Silver with Metallic Carbon Gray and Ebony with Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray. Apart from the introduction of new colour schemes, the motorcycle remains identical to its predecessor.

Powering the Kawasaki Z900 is a 948cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine. This motor churns out 123 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 98.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets four riding modes as well. They are – Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (fully customisable manual mode).

The Z900 sports 43 mm upside-down front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it gets dual 330 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. In terms of features, this motorcycle gets a 4.3-inch TFT display as a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The 2023 Kawasaki Z900 rivals the Ducati Monster, BMW F 900 R, etc.

