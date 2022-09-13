2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India: Priced at Rs 15.99 lakh

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This litre-class supersport motorcycle is offered in two colours: Lime Green and new Pearl Robotic White.

Kawasaki India has launched the MY23 Ninja ZX-10R in the country. The updated 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been priced at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it demands a premium of Rs 62,000 over its predecessor. This litre-class supersport motorcycle is offered in two paint schemes. They are – Lime Green and the new Pearl Robotic White colour.

Apart from the addition of a new colour shade, the motorcycle remains the same as before. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is still one of the most affordable litre-class motorcycles in the country. It rivals the likes of Ducati Panigale V4, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Suzuki Hayabusa, Aprilia RSV4, etc. Powering this Kwacker is a 998cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine.

This motor churns out a whopping 200 bhp at 13,200 RPM and 115 Nm of peak torque at 11,400 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets four riding modes as well. They are – Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (fully customisable manual mode). The motorcycle features a 4.3-inch TFT display as a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

In terms of hardware, the Ninja ZX-10R gets fully adjustable 43 mm upside-down front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by dual 330 mm discs at the front and it gets a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets a host of electronic aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, etc.

