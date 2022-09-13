scorecardresearch

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India: Priced at Rs 15.99 lakh

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This litre-class supersport motorcycle is offered in two colours: Lime Green and new Pearl Robotic White.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India
2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kawasaki India has launched the MY23 Ninja ZX-10R in the country. The updated 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been priced at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it demands a premium of Rs 62,000 over its predecessor. This litre-class supersport motorcycle is offered in two paint schemes. They are – Lime Green and the new Pearl Robotic White colour. 

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R white colour

Apart from the addition of a new colour shade, the motorcycle remains the same as before. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is still one of the most affordable litre-class motorcycles in the country. It rivals the likes of Ducati Panigale V4, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Suzuki Hayabusa, Aprilia RSV4, etc. Powering this Kwacker is a 998cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine. 

Also Read: 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid launched: Priced from Rs 15.11 lakh

Also Read

This motor churns out a whopping 200 bhp at 13,200 RPM and 115 Nm of peak torque at 11,400 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets four riding modes as well. They are – Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (fully customisable manual mode). The motorcycle features a 4.3-inch TFT display as a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. 

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R price in india

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

In terms of hardware, the Ninja ZX-10R gets fully adjustable 43 mm upside-down front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by dual 330 mm discs at the front and it gets a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets a host of electronic aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, etc.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 latest waiting period explained: Book now, delivery in 2024

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.