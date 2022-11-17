2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India at Rs 7.12 lakh

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India with updated body graphics and for the first time, features a two-level traction control system.

Kawasaki has launched the 2023 Ninja 650 in India, priced at Rs 7.12 lakh ex-showroom. The latest Kawasaki Ninja 650 is Rs 17,000 more expensive than the outgoing model, however, it gets an added feature, justifying the price hike.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 now gets a traction control system, similar to the one on the Kawasaki Versys 650. The traction control has two modes that adjust the level of intervention, while it can be completely switched off as well.

Apart from the introduction of the traction control system, the new Kawasaki Ninja 650 remains largely unchanged, apart from the updated Lime Green body graphics that the Kawasaki Ninja 400 also wears.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 continues to get telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, dual disc brakes at the front and a single one at the rear with dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and more. Unlike the traction control system that can be turned off, the ABS cannot be switched off.

Powering the new Kawasaki Ninja 650 is the tried and tested 649cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that makes 67 bhp and 64 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox. The engine is paired with a slipper clutch and the mid-size sport tourer can reach a top speed of 210 kmph.