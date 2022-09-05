2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 get updates – Here’s what’s changed

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 have received minor updates for 2023 including a new two-level traction control system and more. Here’s what’s changed in the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Z650 have been popular motorcycles in this segment, primarily owing to their pricing and especially in India, the lack of competitors in this segment. For 2023, Kawasaki has upped the game for the two motorcycles by updating them mechanically and visually to keep them ahead in this segment. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new with the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Z650.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 – What’s new?

The biggest update the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Z650 get is in the form of a two-level traction control system (KTRC). The first level lets users have some fun as long as the tyres hold on, while level two is meant for low traction conditions such as rain or wet roads. Kawasaki also lets the rider switch off the traction control system completely, something that comes in handy on track days.

The two Kawasaki 650 twins also get LED lighting all around — headlights, turn signals, and tail lamps, while also getting a TFT instrument console, giving the motorcycles a much-needed update that allows Bluetooth connectivity.

The biggest visual update is the new colour schemes — the Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes in two new finishes, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray and Lime Green, the latter similar to the new livery seen on the recently-updated Kawasaki Ninja 400. The Kawasaki Z650 gets three new colour schemes: Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Phantom Silver, and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 – What’s not changed?

Kawasaki has retained the tried and tested 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that makes 67 bhp and 64 Nm of torque paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has also retained the suspension and braking components from the older model that include telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, dual discs up front and a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 – Pricing and India launch

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Z650 have received a 400 Euro price hike in the UK (~Rs 31,000) for 2023, meaning when it’s launched in India towards the end of this year or early next year, the motorcycles will command a small premium over its current price in India (Rs 6.95 lakh for the Ninja 650 and Rs 6.43 lakh for the Z650, ex-showroom).

