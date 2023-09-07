The new Black Mirror edition of Jawa 42 Bobber is the latest addition in the brand’s ‘Factory Custom’ lineup.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles have launched a new Black Mirror edition of the Jawa 42 Bobber. This new variant sits on top of the Jawa 42 Bobber range with an asking price of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Black Edition model not only gets cosmetic updates but also receives mechanical upgrades over the regular Jawa 42 Bobber.

2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror: Updated styling

The biggest styling update on the Black Mirror edition is the chrome-embellished fuel tank which is reminiscent of the iconic Jawas from yesteryears. The chrome-finished treatment is accompanied by contrasting black accents that lend the bike a hint of sportiness. It also gets diamond-cut alloy wheels that are shod with tubeless tyres now.

Rest of the styling remains intact with visual highlights such as a single rider’s seat, bar-end mirrors, blacked-out internals and running gear, a circular headlamp and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank.

2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror: Updated engine

Powering Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror is a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29 bhp and 32.7Nm and comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. The company has made some small but critical changes to the powertrain. For starters, the old 33mm throttle body has been replaced with a new and improved 38mm throttle body. This ensures optimised charge intake and aids in optimum combustion as well.

Further, the bikemaker has tweaked the engine and fuel mapping as well. The motorcycle now idles at a lower 1,350 rpm as compared to 1,500rpm previously. This improves rideability and makes the motor more fuel-efficient and relaxed while idling. Besides, Jawa has also made changes to the gear and engine covers. Gear shifts are now smoother and easier courtesy of the addition of a slip and assist clutch.

Other features like an adjustable seat, a USB charging port, a digital console and LED lighting have been carried forward from the standard variants of Jawa 42 Bobber. Other colour options in the 42 Bobber lineup include Mystic Copper, Moonstone White, and Jasper Red colours that are priced between Rs. 2.12 to 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).