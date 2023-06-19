scorecardresearch

2023 Honda Unicorn 160: Top 5 things you need to know

The 2023 Honda Unicorn 160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here’s all you need to know about this premium commuter motorcycle.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Honda Unicorn 160
Honda Unicorn 160 rivals the Yamaha FZ-S, Bajaj Pulsar 150, etc.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently introduced the updated Unicorn 160. The 2023 Honda Unicorn 160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It gets an OBD2-compliant engine to meet the latest emission norms. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about the new Unicorn 160.

Honda-Unicorn

Honda Unicorn 160: Design and colours

In terms of design, the Honda Unicorn 160 remains unchanged. It features an angular headlamp with chrome embellishments, a muscular fuel tank, a long single-piece seat and blacked-out alloy wheels. The motorcycle is offered in four colour shades: Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.

Honda Unicorn 160: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Honda Unicorn 160 is a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor is now OBD2-compliant and churns out 12.7 bhp at 7,500 RPM along with 14 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

unicorn

Honda Unicorn 160: Dimensions 

SpecificationsUnicorn 160
Length2081 mm
Width756 mm
Height1103 mm
Wheelbase1335 mm
Ground clearance187 mm
Seat height798 mm
Kerb weight140 kg
Fuel tank capacity13 litres

Honda Unicorn 160: Hardware and features

The Honda Unicorn 160 features telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it gets a disc brake at the front with a single-channel ABS and a drum unit at the rear. In terms of features, it sports a three-pod analogue instrument cluster. 

Honda Unicorn 160: Price and rivals 

The 2023 Honda Unicorn 160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets up to 10 years of warranty (three years standard + up to seven years extended warranty). The Unicorn 160 rivals the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 150, TVS Apache RTR 160, Yamaha FZ-S, etc.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 09:15 IST
