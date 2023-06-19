2023 Honda Unicorn 160: Top 5 things you need to know

The 2023 Honda Unicorn 160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here’s all you need to know about this premium commuter motorcycle.

Honda Unicorn 160: Design and colours

In terms of design, the Honda Unicorn 160 remains unchanged. It features an angular headlamp with chrome embellishments, a muscular fuel tank, a long single-piece seat and blacked-out alloy wheels. The motorcycle is offered in four colour shades: Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.

Honda Unicorn 160: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Honda Unicorn 160 is a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor is now OBD2-compliant and churns out 12.7 bhp at 7,500 RPM along with 14 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Honda Unicorn 160: Dimensions

Specifications Unicorn 160 Length 2081 mm Width 756 mm Height 1103 mm Wheelbase 1335 mm Ground clearance 187 mm Seat height 798 mm Kerb weight 140 kg Fuel tank capacity 13 litres

Honda Unicorn 160: Hardware and features

The Honda Unicorn 160 features telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it gets a disc brake at the front with a single-channel ABS and a drum unit at the rear. In terms of features, it sports a three-pod analogue instrument cluster.

Honda Unicorn 160: Price and rivals

The 2023 Honda Unicorn 160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets up to 10 years of warranty (three years standard + up to seven years extended warranty). The Unicorn 160 rivals the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 150, TVS Apache RTR 160, Yamaha FZ-S, etc.

